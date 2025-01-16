Entertainment complex plus online gambling?

This aligns with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's comments in various forums about the significant underground economy fueled by gambling.

"Thailand has approximately 250,000 to 400,000 online gamblers. Annual deposits before gambling total around 3 trillion baht, with the amount of money gained and lost in gambling approximately 500 billion baht. A 20% tax could generate about 100 billion baht in revenue," Thaksin stated.

Many pressing issues in Thailand, such as illegal capital groups, call centre scam networks, mule accounts, and corruption involving politicians, military personnel, and police, are closely tied to illegal gambling networks. Proceeds from underground businesses are often used to curry favour with those in power.

Two ministries have responded to Thaksin's push to legalize online gambling: the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE). Both are now considering amendments or new laws to authorize the initiative.