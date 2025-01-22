Cabinet to consider draft financial centre act to draw investments

To achieve the goal of becoming a financial hub and attracting investment, the office of the financial institution commission would be established to implement policies, guidelines and regulations for supervision.

Its committee would comprise executives from the Finance Ministry, Bank of Thailand, Securities and Exchange Commission, Office of Insurance Commission, Council of State, Anti-Money Laundering Office and Board of Investment.

“Developing Thailand into a regional financial centre will attract investment from financial institutions abroad, connect the Thai financial system with CLMV countries [Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam], and allow more financially skilled workers from abroad to work in Thailand,” Paopoom said.

He added that this draft financial centre act would further develop financial business and create jobs in Thailand, as well as promoting skill and technology sharing for Thai workers.