Thailand Pushes for Andaman Gas Exploration to Bolster Energy Security and Economy

The Thai Ministry of Energy is advancing plans to open up petroleum exploration in the Andaman Sea, a move it projects will generate hundreds of billions of baht and significantly enhance the nation's energy security.

The Director-General of Thailand's Department of Mineral Fuels Warakorn Brahmopala announced preparations for the 26th bidding round for exploration and production rights in the deep-water blocks of the Southern Andaman.

The bidding is expected to commence in late 2025, with a winner to be announced the following year.

Data suggests the area holds promising potential for a substantial gas discovery of up to 10 trillion cubic feet.

Such a find could provide Thailand with natural gas security for an estimated 20 years, lessening the country’s dependency on volatile and expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Global oil giants, including Chevron, ENI, PTTEP, Total, and Exxon, have already expressed interest in the investment, which could be worth hundreds of billions of baht.

Warakorn noted that the challenging nature of the exploration site necessitates a modernised legal framework to attract investors.

