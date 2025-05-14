Thailand eyes stronger US ties through corporate investments

This strategic move follows the participation of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), which led a delegation of leading Thai private sector representatives to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 in Washington DC, taking place until Wednesday (May 14).
According to TCC vice president Chanintr Chalisarapong, the summit features numerous seminars and exhibitions by individual US states, aiming to attract global investors, including those from Thailand, which is regarded as both an ally and strategic economic partner.
“This year presents promising opportunities to expand business across multiple sectors, particularly in agriculture and food — Thailand’s areas of strength,” said Chanintr.
“These sectors have strong potential to integrate into the global supply chain and offer a significant opportunity for the government to incorporate into Thailand’s policy-level negotiations with the US.”
The perspectives shared by Thai private sector representatives at the event include:
Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group: Vice president Ampon Asuwapongpatana presented a case study during the “Industry Spotlight: Food & Beverage” session, highlighting the group’s strategy of expansion through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint ventures with local partners.
One such initiative includes investing in a shrimp farm in Florida to reduce logistics costs, improve direct consumer access, and align with sustainability goals. He noted that CP Group currently employs over 2,000 Americans and plans to continue expanding its investment.
SCG Packaging: The company sees the summit as a clear opportunity to broaden its footprint in the US market, following sustained trade activities with the United States.
Banpu: Highlighted the continuous growth in energy demand in states such as Texas, viewing it as a positive signal for the expansion of its energy business in the US.
PTT Exploration and Production and PTT International Trading USA: Their visit follows previous missions in collaboration with the Energy Ministry to expand cooperation in natural gas trading, particularly in Alaska.
EGCO Group: Identified strong investment potential in energy across several US states and plans future business expansion.
Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (Thai Union Group): With nearly 30 years of experience in the US market, the company continues to view it as a key market. It is actively pursuing a win–win partnership strategy as a reliable strategic partner.
Indorama Ventures: Also took part in the summit, though specific details of its participation were not disclosed.
Thai Summit America Corporation: Engaged in discussions with various US partners to explore business expansion opportunities across diverse industries.
TCC vice president Kasemsit Pathomsak added that, in addition to participating in the summit, the Chamber will hold special meetings with the World Bank and the US Chamber of Commerce to exchange perspectives on the global economic landscape, providing Thai delegates with valuable insights and a realistic overview of current opportunities.
Next week in Thailand, an event “Thailand–US Trade & Investment Summit 2025” will be jointly hosted by the TCC, the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in Thailand, and the US Chamber of Commerce.
Scheduled for May 19–20, the summit will serve as an important platform for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from both countries to engage in discussions and build economic cooperation. This comes amid challenges such as tariff policies and changes in global supply chains, Kasemsit said.
He added that the TCC remains committed to its proactive mission of fostering sustainable trade and investment between Thailand and the US. The chamber is also preparing the Thai business community to be ready for future transformation by enhancing both skills and technology to compete confidently in the new global trade era.