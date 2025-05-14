Thailand eyes stronger US ties through corporate investments

This strategic move follows the participation of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), which led a delegation of leading Thai private sector representatives to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 in Washington DC, taking place until Wednesday (May 14).

According to TCC vice president Chanintr Chalisarapong, the summit features numerous seminars and exhibitions by individual US states, aiming to attract global investors, including those from Thailand, which is regarded as both an ally and strategic economic partner.

“This year presents promising opportunities to expand business across multiple sectors, particularly in agriculture and food — Thailand’s areas of strength,” said Chanintr.

“These sectors have strong potential to integrate into the global supply chain and offer a significant opportunity for the government to incorporate into Thailand’s policy-level negotiations with the US.”