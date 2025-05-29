Energy Ministry proposes new law to simplify solar rooftop installation

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan explained that the draft act to promote and support the use of solar power aims to make it easier and faster for people to install solar rooftops, by reducing procedures, cutting costs and sustainably lowering electricity bills.

The draft legislation is currently open for public consultation, which will close on Friday, May 30. Citizens are invited to share their opinions via the website www.law.go.th, the government’s central platform for collecting feedback on proposed laws.