Energy Ministry proposes new law to simplify solar rooftop installation

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan explained that the draft act to promote and support the use of solar power aims to make it easier and faster for people to install solar rooftops, by reducing procedures, cutting costs and sustainably lowering electricity bills.
The draft legislation is currently open for public consultation, which will close on Friday, May 30. Citizens are invited to share their opinions via the website www.law.go.th, the government’s central platform for collecting feedback on proposed laws.
Sasikarn noted that at present, installing a solar rooftop system in Thailand involves a complex, cumbersome process with high costs, especially as approval is required from five different government agencies..
The new draft law is therefore designed to “remove all barriers,” with key measures including:
Sasikarn added that once the consultation period ends in May, the draft law will be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration in June, and will then proceed to Parliament in July 2025.
“The government reiterates that solar energy is no longer something distant, but a power available to every citizen to help reduce electricity costs, enhance life stability, and create sustainable development for the grassroots economy,” she said.
“We invite the public to share their views by May 30, 2025. Every voice today is a crucial driving force that can propel the country towards a sustainable and fair energy future.”