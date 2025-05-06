Govt waives permit requirement for rooftop solar panels under 20 kg/m² 

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved in principle the draft ministerial regulation under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979), as proposed by the Ministry of Interior. The key provision states that installing solar panels on rooftops, with a total weight not exceeding 20 kg per square metre in any given area, will not be considered a structural modification of the building and therefore does not require prior approval.

Previously, regulations required that residential buildings installing solar panels—on areas not exceeding 160 square metres and with a total weight not exceeding 20 kg/m²—undergo a safety inspection certified by a licensed civil engineer. The results had to be reported to local authorities before installation.

This regulatory update comes as the government promotes increased use of renewable energy sources, aligning with national goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Non-residential buildings such as factories and shopping malls, which consume large amounts of electricity, are expected to benefit the most from the relaxed rules.