Govt waives permit requirement for rooftop solar panels under 20 kg/m² 

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved in principle the draft ministerial regulation under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979), as proposed by the Ministry of Interior. The key provision states that installing solar panels on rooftops, with a total weight not exceeding 20 kg per square metre in any given area, will not be considered a structural modification of the building and therefore does not require prior approval.
Previously, regulations required that residential buildings installing solar panels—on areas not exceeding 160 square metres and with a total weight not exceeding 20 kg/m²—undergo a safety inspection certified by a licensed civil engineer. The results had to be reported to local authorities before installation.
This regulatory update comes as the government promotes increased use of renewable energy sources, aligning with national goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Non-residential buildings such as factories and shopping malls, which consume large amounts of electricity, are expected to benefit the most from the relaxed rules.
Now, if solar panels installed on such buildings do not exceed 20 kg per square metre, they can be installed without a structural safety check, as this weight is considered safe and unlikely to affect roof integrity.
The change reduces procedural burdens on building owners and supports national policies promoting clean energy and emissions reduction. The Building Control Committee approved the move in its 1,550th and 1,551st meetings, held on January 25 and February 1, 2024, respectively.