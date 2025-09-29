Foreign Investment in Thailand Surges 125 per cent in Eight-Month Boom

Thailand has recorded a massive surge in foreign direct investment during the first eight months of 2025, driven primarily by companies from Japan, the United States, and Singapore.

A total of 687 foreign investors were granted permission to operate in the kingdom between January and August, representing a total investment value of over 225.5 billion baht.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD) at the Ministry of Commerce, confirmed that the total investment value had soared by 125 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Furthermore, the number of foreign firms authorised to invest increased by 28 per cent.

The Top Five Nationalities

The investment was channelled through 181 foreign business licence applications and 506 requests for foreign business certificates.

The top five investing nations by number of companies are:

Japan (125 companies): Japan accounted for the largest portion of capital, investing 71.8 billion baht. Investment was concentrated in international trade (sourcing for manufacturing), software development services, and contract manufacturing for goods, including machinery and components for agricultural tractors and motorhomes.

Singapore (93 companies): Investors from Singapore committed 68.5 billion baht. Key sectors included Data Centre services, electronic financial and payment systems, and brokerage/agency services for trading Digital Tokens (specifically those issued by the Ministry of Finance).