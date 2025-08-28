Vending Machines Emerge as a Star Business in Thailand's Retail Sector

Vending machines have emerged as a rising star in Thailand's business landscape, with the sector generating over 10 billion baht in revenue in 2024, marking a significant 34.7% increase from the previous year.

This growth is being driven by changing consumer behaviour and the demand for convenient, 24/7 retail options.

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD) at the Ministry of Commerce, the vending machine business is a promising new opportunity due to its low investment requirements, minimal space needs, and round-the-clock income potential.

A DBD analysis for July 2025 identified vending machines as a key growth area, aligning with modern lifestyles where consumers seek convenience, accessibility, and a variety of payment options.

The business has attracted 760 operators with a combined registered capital of over 5.96 billion baht. Notably, 95% of these businesses are small enterprises.

The sector's growth is also attracting foreign investment, with a total of over 619 million baht invested by overseas firms. The top three foreign investors are from Hong Kong (455 million baht), the Cayman Islands (76 million baht), and Austria (27 million baht).



