Thai Government Convenes Semiconductor Board to Drive ‘Advanced Chip’ Ambitions

The Thai government convenes a high-level semiconductor board on 7 January to review a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming the nation into a global hub.
The Thai government has called an urgent meeting of the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Board for 7 January to accelerate the nation’s transition into a global hub for high-tech manufacturing.
The board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, will deliberate on the draft "Strategy for the Development of the Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Industry."
The meeting follows a series of public hearings and aims to integrate expert feedback into the national roadmap before its final implementation.
The Board of Investment (BOI) has reaffirmed its commitment to evolving Thailand’s role in the global supply chain.
Currently a regional leader in midstream and downstream activities—such as assembly and testing—Thailand is now targeting "upstream" sectors.
This shift focuses on high-value chip design and advanced wafer fabrication to bolster long-term economic security.
BOT secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi noted that while official policy approval is expected under the next administration, the groundwork is already being laid.
"We are seeing concrete progress," Narit said. "Global giants like Analog Devices (ADI) are already investing in local chip design, while Infineon is set to open an advanced packaging facility next year."
A key pillar of the strategy involves developing a dedicated semiconductor and electronics cluster in the northern provinces of Lamphun and Lampang.
The region’s proximity to Chiang Mai Airport and the existing energy infrastructure at the Mae Moh power plant make it a strategic choice for expansion.
Recognising the industry's demand for 100% renewable energy, the BOI is fast-tracking "Direct PPA" (Power Purchase Agreement) mechanisms with a 2,000 MW capacity, alongside the Utility Green Tariff (UGT 2) project. These initiatives ensure that investors have transparent access to certified green power.
To address the critical shortage of specialist labour, the government has announced a 2-billion-baht (£45 million) workforce development programme.
The goal is to produce 100,000 high-skilled workers through more than 1,000 certified upskilling courses in AI, digital technology, and semiconductor engineering.
To bridge the gap in the short term, Thailand is also leveraging its LTR (Long-Term Resident) and Smart Visa schemes to attract international experts to facilitate knowledge transfer to the local workforce.
As the top producer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in ASEAN and a global leader in Hard Disk Drive manufacturing, Thailand believes its established industrial foundations provide the perfect springboard for this advanced technological leap.