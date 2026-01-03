Thai Government Convenes Semiconductor Board to Drive ‘Advanced Chip’ Ambitions

The Thai government convenes a high-level semiconductor board on 7 January to review a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming the nation into a global hub.

The Thai government has called an urgent meeting of the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Board for 7 January to accelerate the nation’s transition into a global hub for high-tech manufacturing.

The board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, will deliberate on the draft "Strategy for the Development of the Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Industry."

The meeting follows a series of public hearings and aims to integrate expert feedback into the national roadmap before its final implementation.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has reaffirmed its commitment to evolving Thailand’s role in the global supply chain.

Currently a regional leader in midstream and downstream activities—such as assembly and testing—Thailand is now targeting "upstream" sectors.

This shift focuses on high-value chip design and advanced wafer fabrication to bolster long-term economic security.

BOT secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi noted that while official policy approval is expected under the next administration, the groundwork is already being laid.