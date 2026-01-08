Thailand Maps Out Long-Term Semiconductor Ambitions to Power Regional Lead

The National Semiconductor Board outlines a five-point plan to attract 2.5 trillion baht in investment and pivot the nation from assembly to high-end design.
The Thai government has officially reviewed its first national semiconductor roadmap, a multi-decade strategy designed to transform the kingdom into a regional hub for advanced electronics.
Presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the National Semiconductor Board met on 7 January 2026 to finalise a phased development plan targeting 2030, 2040, and 2050.
The ambitious strategy aims to secure more than 2.5 trillion baht in investment over the next 25 years.
Central to the vision is the "Made-in-Thailand" chip initiative, which seeks to move the country beyond basic assembly and into the high-value sectors of design and upstream fabrication.
Five Strategic Pillars
To compete with regional leaders like Singapore and Malaysia, the Board of Investment (BOI) has identified five key product groups where Thailand holds high growth potential: Power, Sensor, Photonics, Analog, and Discrete chips.
These components are critical for Thailand’s existing industrial strongholds, including electric vehicles (EVs), AI data centres, and medical technology.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the BOI, outlined a five-pronged support mechanism:
Incentives: Long-term low-interest loans and financial grants to lure major global players.
Human Capital: Training 230,000 highly skilled engineers through partnerships with international universities.
Technology: Upgrading the Microelectronics Technology Centre (TMEC) and fostering state-private R&D.
Infrastructure: Developing specialised industrial clusters with guaranteed clean energy and water security.
Business Ecosystem: Streamlining regulatory approvals and negotiating semiconductor-specific trade agreements with the UK, US, and EU.
From OSAT to Wafer Fabrication
In the immediate five-year term, the strategy focuses on strengthening Thailand’s current dominance in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Integrated Circuit (IC) Design. However, the long-term goal is to break into Wafer Fabrication—the highly complex "front-end" of chip manufacturing—while nurturing "Local Champions" to prevent total reliance on foreign technology.
“The semiconductor industry is a global strategic battleground, set to be worth $1 trillion by 2030,” stated Mr Narit. “This roadmap is our engine for long-term competitiveness, ensuring Thailand isn't just a consumer of technology, but a designer and producer.”
A Proven Track Record
The strategy builds on a solid foundation. Between 2018 and late 2025, Thailand saw 1,748 electronics investment applications worth 1.17 trillion baht.
Leading global firms, including Germany’s Infineon, the Netherlands’ NXP, and Taiwan’s Fiti (Foxconn), have already established significant operations in the country.
With electronics currently accounting for a quarter of all Thai exports, the government views this shift toward semiconductors as an essential evolution to protect its economic future against rapid global supply chain shifts.