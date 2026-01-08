Thailand Maps Out Long-Term Semiconductor Ambitions to Power Regional Lead

The National Semiconductor Board outlines a five-point plan to attract 2.5 trillion baht in investment and pivot the nation from assembly to high-end design.

The Thai government has officially reviewed its first national semiconductor roadmap, a multi-decade strategy designed to transform the kingdom into a regional hub for advanced electronics.

Presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the National Semiconductor Board met on 7 January 2026 to finalise a phased development plan targeting 2030, 2040, and 2050.

The ambitious strategy aims to secure more than 2.5 trillion baht in investment over the next 25 years.

Central to the vision is the "Made-in-Thailand" chip initiative, which seeks to move the country beyond basic assembly and into the high-value sectors of design and upstream fabrication.

Five Strategic Pillars

To compete with regional leaders like Singapore and Malaysia, the Board of Investment (BOI) has identified five key product groups where Thailand holds high growth potential: Power, Sensor, Photonics, Analog, and Discrete chips.

These components are critical for Thailand’s existing industrial strongholds, including electric vehicles (EVs), AI data centres, and medical technology.