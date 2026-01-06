Ekniti unveils 2026 plan, aims for 2% GDP growth

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has set out a plan to steer the economy through the transition period before a new government takes office, saying the administration will rely on pre-approved “quick win” measures to sustain momentum and support growth towards 2% in 2026.

Thailand’s economy faces heightened risks from both domestic and external factors this year, while the scope for new fiscal stimulus is more limited because parliament has been dissolved and the country is preparing for a general election on Saturday, February 8.

Until a new cabinet is formed, the current government will continue to oversee the economy, mainly by implementing measures approved earlier — including investment acceleration and debt relief for low-income borrowers under the “Close debt fast, move forward” programme, which opened for registration on Monday, January 5.