Thai manufacturing sector enjoying a resurgence within ASEAN

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, he said Thailand was strategically positioned to become a manufacturing powerhouse in Southeast Asia, citing government support, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure as key factors.

To solidify Thailand’s position as a leading manufacturing and parts procurement hub in the ASEAN region, the BOI, in partnership with key industry stakeholders, is organising the “MIRA and SUBCON Thailand: The East 2024” event. The event aims to strengthen businesses in the eastern provinces, a region identified as a strategic growth corridor.

Scheduled for September 4-6 at the Nongnooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event will showcase Thailand’s subcontracting industry capabilities.

Alongside MIRA, a comprehensive exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and solutions, it will offer a platform for industry professionals to network, explore new technologies, and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

The event’s focus extends to all eastern provinces, recognising their pivotal role in the country’s industrial development. By connecting local industrial parts manufacturers with buyers from across the region, the BOI aims to foster new business partnerships and promote technology transfer.

With an expected value of over 3 billion baht in business connections, the event underscores Thailand’s commitment to upgrading its manufacturing capabilities and fostering innovation in its eastern industrial heartland, Narucha said.