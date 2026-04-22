Palm oil price rise requests mount as state checks stock costs

Department of Internal Trade is reviewing requests from six palm oil producers seeking to raise bottled palm oil prices, as officials move to examine the cost structure of both old and new crude palm oil stocks before making a final decision.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said current bottled palm oil pricing is based on the market mechanism tied to crude palm oil (CPO) prices from February 2026, when much of the supply still came from older stock, with newer CPO gradually blended in.

He said six producers had recently submitted requests to adjust bottled palm oil prices, which fall into two categories.