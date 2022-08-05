National Cyber Security Agency signs MoU to collaborate with Huawei

The Ministry of Digital Economy and the National Cyber Security Agency has jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cybersecurity cooperation with Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the leading global ICT infrastructure and IT solutions provider.
Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), spoke on Thailand's current cybersecurity situation and the cooperation with Huawei: "As data breaches and cyberattacks get increasingly more sophisticated and frequent, gaps in knowledge and cyber skills are impacting organizations more acutely than ever before. That is why the MDES is collaborating with Huawei, a leading digital innovator, to address this challenge by sharing their knowledge on cybersecurity and best practices across industries in order to upskill overall digital capabilities and offer improved educational resources. This collaboration will further encourage public and private organizations to adopt and implement key principles, with the aim of laying a robust talent foundation for Thailand, helping drive Thailand towards a safe and secure digital future."
General Prachya Chalermwat, Secretary General of the National Cyber Security Agency, said about this cooperation: "A public-private partnership will be critical in building collaboration among private, public, and government entities in order to establish a globally trusted cyberspace in Thailand. We are delighted to sign this MoU between Huawei, as a leading global ICT company and solutions provider, and the NCSA so that together we can improve our cyber security. "
Abel Deng, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., spoke on the cooperation over the signing of the MoU on cybersecurity: "These efforts have laid a solid foundation for us to sign a cyber security MoU today, which makes improved cybersecurity accessible to the general public. We reaffirm our commitment to raising awareness of security practices and procedures by developing cooperation between Huawei and the NCSA in the area of cybersecurity. Huawei will promote top cyber talent competition and key technological development, covering global trends such as 5G, cloud, mobile, and cybersecurity leadership skills, with the goal of engaging in cybersecurity talent development and knowledge sharing."
" Huawei will support cyber training courses through the global platform called Huawei E-Lab, which aims to help increase cyber capabilities by providing training on security workshops in order to give participants the opportunity to take action. Furthermore, under this MoU, Huawei will cooperate with the NCSA in the field of establishing and delivering sustainable cyber security training for Thailand to cover all four of the cyber workforce levels: basic, intermediate, advanced, and expert levels," he added.
E-Lab is a lab platform for Huawei learning service customers. Based on Huawei large-scale hardware lab infrastructure and cloud-based technology, E-Lab helps trainees access the E-Lab over the network at any place and any time to complete practice-based learning such as operation exercises, network simulations, and fault reappearance.
This can help in reducing operation training costs and saving labour. Huawei E-Lab has served more than 260 carriers in 170 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million trainees to develop their ICT competencies.
