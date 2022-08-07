BAM promotes E-Commerce markets with 50% discount, free transfer fees

Bundit Anantamongkol, BAM Chief Executive Officer said that in the second half of 2022, BAM continued to focus on E-Commerce marketing strategies.
In response to today's digital lifestyle, BAM has organized the campaign "BAM NPA in Online Marketplaces" that selects all types of special properties, such as houses, land, condos, townhouses, commercial buildings, and investment properties over 2,000 items nationwide for its customers to choose.
Customers, who intend to buy all special price assets that do not exceed 1 million baht during the event, can be purchased in instalments with BAM, Bundit added.
In the case of buying in cash, buyers will receive an additional discount of 20,000 baht.
And all customers, who purchase residential properties and transfer ownership within 30 days, will be exempted from transfer fees of up to 900,000 baht per item under the "Fast Transfer, Get It" promotion, and will receive a gift voucher worth up to 100,000 baht Bundit said.
He added that buyers will also receive wireless CCTV cameras when purchasing properties from online platforms, including dotproperty, ddproperty, Baania, Kaidee, LivingInsider, baanfinder, terrabkk, Line Shopping and ThailandPostMart website. But the gifts will not be applied to purchase in instalments.
Customers, who buy properties with an approved selling price of not more than 3 million baht, can apply for an instalment plan with BAM with a 0% interest rate for 12 months, after which the interest rate will be charged at MLR BAM rate throughout the contract period.
BAM also organizes special promotions for investors. If they buy two units in cash or more, they will get a special discount and gift vouchers up to 50,000 baht.
Bundit said the interest rate of MLR BAM will be applied for buying in instalments of not exceeding six months for two to three units.
Those who buy four units or more will also get the MLR BAM rate if they are in instalments of no more than nine months.
Customers, who book up for properties online on the website www.bam.co.th, will receive a voucher worth up to 20,000 baht and those, who purchase a BAM E-voucher worth 100 baht via shopee, will receive a discount code worth up to 20,000 baht.
Interested customers can ask for more information at Call Center 02-6300-700 or www.bam.co.th or Social Media: BAM Thailand.
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : August 07, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022