'We Need Your Plastic Caps,' Canon's continued efforts to reduce plastic waste

Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. continued its efforts to reduce plastic waste with its ‘We need your plastic caps Vol. 2’ project, where Canon employees, at the Headquarters and branches, as well as its business partners were encouraged to collect plastic caps in order to support the initiatives of ‘Precious Plastic Bangkok,’ a worldwide project that develops creative ways of upcycling plastic waste into value-added products.

Canon’s ‘We need your plastic caps Vol. 2’ project ran from March through June 2022. A total of 72 kilograms of plastic bottle caps were collected during the campaign.

Phongthep Prasertvoranun, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said “Our first ‘We need your plastic caps’ project was successfully launched in July - October 2020. Due to the pandemic, last year’s activity was suspended and resumed this year. However, our goals remain unchanged — to raise more awareness of the importance of plastic waste sorting among Canon’s employees and partners, as well as to change people’s perception of plastic waste, which can be upcycled and turned into incredibly valuable resources"

" Through this CSR activity, Canon also supports a new generation of sustainability-focused pioneers in their innovative efforts to turn plastic waste into value-added products,” He added.