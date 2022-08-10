'We Need Your Plastic Caps,' Canon's continued efforts to reduce plastic waste

Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. continued its efforts to reduce plastic waste with its ‘We need your plastic caps Vol. 2’ project, where Canon employees, at the Headquarters and branches, as well as its business partners were encouraged to collect plastic caps in order to support the initiatives of ‘Precious Plastic Bangkok,’ a worldwide project that develops creative ways of upcycling plastic waste into value-added products.
Canon’s ‘We need your plastic caps Vol. 2’ project ran from March through June 2022. A total of 72 kilograms of plastic bottle caps were collected during the campaign.
Phongthep Prasertvoranun, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said “Our first ‘We need your plastic caps’ project was successfully launched in July - October 2020. Due to the pandemic, last year’s activity was suspended and resumed this year. However, our goals remain unchanged — to raise more awareness of the importance of plastic waste sorting among Canon’s employees and partners, as well as to change people’s perception of plastic waste, which can be upcycled and turned into incredibly valuable resources"
" Through this CSR activity, Canon also supports a new generation of sustainability-focused pioneers in their innovative efforts to turn plastic waste into value-added products,” He added.
Bottle caps are usually made of High-Density Polyethylene (HTPE), a type of plastic with a melting point above 180 °C, making it non-decomposable and challenging to recycle.
Its durability makes it a valuable material suitable for upcycling. The caps can be made into plant pots, outdoor chairs, and floor tiles. The upcycling process effectively helps create value-added products and reduce the plastic waste that is otherwise left to pollute the environment.
