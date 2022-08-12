The stories of two strong women who never surrender to obstacles in life

“A mom’s smile” is a precious joy

Suchitra “Oi” Prajprueng, a 39-year-old grateful daughter living with her 80-year-old mom who is a psychiatric patient and disabled.

From a young age, she recalled that her mom has always suffered from psychiatric disorders. She cared for her mom before and after school while her dad provided for the family.

Her dad passed away when she was in Grade 11. She then fought through until graduating high school and chose not to pursue higher education to start working and providing for her mom.

Their lives continued ordinarily until three years ago when Oi’s mother fell and broke her bone. She underwent surgery but due to osteoporosis, she could no longer walk.

“Earlier, even though my mom suffers from mental illness, she could still manage around, feed herself, and do shores. She even did my laundry. Since she could not walk, I needed to find another job where I can have more time to care for her. I have tried working different jobs but none is as flexible as being a Grab driver. Due to her unstable conditions, I needed a job where I can manage my own time. Grab gives me this flexibility and allows me to come home and have dinner with my mom every day,” she said.

Growing up in a challenging situation with her mother has shaped Oi to be optimistic. She was able to overcome the pity of others with her mother as the main source of moral support. “My mom constantly talks to herself and cannot control her emotions. Some days she can be unstable and throw a tantrum. I have to be ready to meet every version of her. It seems like I have to solely take care of her but she does care for me as well. She even enjoys doing shores now too. 10 years ago when I was having a hard time, she encouraged me by saying ‘It is okay, we can start anew,’ it may seem like a simple sentence for most but for a psychiatric patient like my mom, this ability to think logically does not come by often. This sentence has become a reminder of mine until today.”

Before wrapping up the sharing session, Oi revealed her intention for this year’s Mother’s Day:

“This year I intend to borrow upfront cash from GrabFinance to get a wheelchair for my mom. The loan has a daily instalment plan which is very fitting for me as I drive Grab every day. I want to take her on a trip to dine out together. It may not be an exciting activity but it gives us great joy. To see my mom smile is something that I truly live for,” Oi ended the session with a smile of a proud daughter.

What these two stories share in common is the willpower to fight through any life challenges and find their kind of happiness. It could be the happiness of raising children to become good citizens and follow their dreams or the happiness of being a daughter who provides, with gratitude, a good life for her mother.

This Mother’s Day, Grab would like to cheer up every mother and child who is going through hardship to never give up, just like Mhorn and Oi, the two Grab female warriors/drivers who tackle every challenge with a beautiful smile.