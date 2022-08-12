TILOG VE 2022, the return of the most awaited Asean logistics virtual exhibition

The exhibition is providing a platform for Thai logistics service providers to connect and trade with global logistics entrepreneurs and buyers/importers.

First time ever, TILOG VE 2022 participants will have the opportunity to experience logistics virtual exhibition and online business matching all in one place.

They will be in the front row seats to discover and have the access to leading Thai logistics brands. More than 50 companies have committed to showcasing their most cutting-edge technology and innovative products/ services.

This event will be featuring 5 categories namely Material Handling, Packing, Warehouse & Loading, Logistics IT & E-Logistics, and Transportation & Logistics Service Providers.

TILOG Virtual Exhibition responds to the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit promoting clusters of services especially services of logistics providers.

“Since The immense success in 2021, DITP has continuously planned and hosted activities for business matching and building long-term trading relationships between Thai and international logistics providers. Hence, TILOG VE is considered to be the most influential logistics trade event that gathers logistics key players together and creates an opportunity for the logistics industry. This leads to the theme ‘Connecting Asean to the World’ for expanding the market channel for both Thai and international logistics products and services,” Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP said.