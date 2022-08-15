Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Seiichiro Akita, Krungsri President and Chief Executive Officer, said "Krungsri has been assisting all groups of customers through various measures implemented by both the Bank and the government's policies. With the current situation that the economy has been gradually recovering amid many challenging factors, including inflation that affects the cost of living and doing business, Krungsri strongly affirms its determination to maintain ongoing support for all customers, especially the vulnerable groups. The Bank has closely monitored the situation in order to offer suitable solutions to each customer segment to facilitate their sustainable growth in the long run."

"For retail customers, Krungsri continues its various alleviating measures, namely reduced instalment amounts and extended instalment period. For business customers, the Bank emphasizes its proactive approach by having teams of relationship managers reach out and work closely with each business customer leveraging measures such as liquidity injection, lower interest rates, extended repayment period, and provision of consultancy so that customers can further sustain and move forward with their businesses."