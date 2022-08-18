360TRUCK, the Platform Driving Thailand's Regional Logistics Competitiveness

Operator of 360TRUCK online logistics platform, ThreeSixty Supply Chain Co. Ltd. aims to help elevate the competitiveness of Thailand's logistics sector.

360TRUCK Reduces Costs, Saves Time, Boosts Revenue

Phraeophan Sarochwimolsin, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of 360TRUCK, explains that in logistics, preventing empty backhauls is critical to controlling costs. "Say you dispatch a truck full of goods from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, but it carries nothing back on its return trip to Bangkok – that is what we call empty backhaul, which is a waste of man-hours, resources, and energy."

The 360TRUCK platform features a proprietary carrier-customer matching algorithm to optimize value for both carriers and customers. This algorithm also helps ensure that trucks carry goods on their return journey, thereby optimizing resource utilization, improving distribution efficiency and reducing logistics rates – ultimately contributing to a win-win situation for everyone and a better economy overall.

Professionalism for Customers of all Sizes

After three years in business, 360TRUCK has more than 50,000 trucks registered on its platform, covering logistics needs nationwide. Their fleet ranges from 4-, 6-, and 10-wheelers to 18- and 22-wheeler trailer trucks. The vehicles are operated by more than 4,000 signed-up users, ranging from individual drivers to large trucking companies.

Once a truck operator has signed up on 360TRUCK, they can inform the platform of their vehicle and route availability. On the other end, shipment customers can request trucks that best suit their requirements as well as specify pick-up location, destination, and desired rates. 360TRUCK matches operators with customers and also suggests rates for a given route.