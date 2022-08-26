dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

As dtac strives to expand its network to enhance customer experience nationwide, the extensive deployment of base stations means more technicians on the job. On any given day, an average of 80 technicians - called "tower climbers" – scale telecom towers up to 100 meters in height as part of their job to expand or maintain the network. Working at such heights is an occupational hazard with the risk of falling leading to possible severe injury or even death.

To maximize occupational safety and minimize risk and incidents, dtac requires all suppliers and partners for tower climbers to train and pass our tower climber course.

Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer of dtac, noted, "As a network operator, we not only strive to expand our network to enhance the experience of our growing customer base but also ensure the safety of all telecom tower climbers. dtac's Responsible Business mantra ensures that the health, safety, and well-being of all our employees and those in our supply chain are equally looked after."

Focusing on enhancing customer experience, dtac fulfilled its target of expanding 5G to all 77 provinces of the country by the first half of 2022. Accelerated deployment on low-band continued, with 4,600 sites added in H1 for a total of approximately 17,800 base stations on the company's 700 MHz spectrum. In addition, the number of 4G-2300MHz installed base stations under the company's partnership with NT reached approximately 21,700 at the end of Q2/2022.