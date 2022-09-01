4th Rangsit University International Ganesh Festival 2022

As Thailand and India celebrate 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, the event is also aimed to strengthen social and cultural relations between India and Thailand.

This year, the festival activities are mainly aimed to pray for the well-being of the billions of people in Thailand, India and around the world who are recovering back from adversities due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ganesh festival has been celebrated since the time of King Shivaji Maharaj.

It was during India's freedom struggle that Lokmanya Tilak changed Ganesh Chaturthi from a private celebration to a grand public festival where people from all castes of the society can come together, pray and be united.

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the important Hindu festivals celebrated across the world with a great devotion for lord Ganesh.

This day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Lord Ganesh is the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

The day-long festivities include welcoming lord Ganesh and Sthapna puja, devotional cultural program, opening ceremony, Ganesh amulets, instrumental music concert, ganesh mahaprasad, and sewa activities for 151 families of the neighbourhood community who are facing challenges and adversities due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival ends with the ceremonial procession and immersion of Ganesh idol in water.