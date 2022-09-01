4th Rangsit University International Ganesh Festival 2022
Rangsit University hosted 4th RSU International Ganesh Festival on 31st August at Rangsit University. The purpose of this grand annual Ganesh Chaturthi (Birthday of Shree Ganesh or Phra Phikanet) festival is to celebrate the divine grandeur festivities of lord Ganesh at Rangsit University.
As Thailand and India celebrate 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, the event is also aimed to strengthen social and cultural relations between India and Thailand.
This year, the festival activities are mainly aimed to pray for the well-being of the billions of people in Thailand, India and around the world who are recovering back from adversities due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ganesh festival has been celebrated since the time of King Shivaji Maharaj.
It was during India's freedom struggle that Lokmanya Tilak changed Ganesh Chaturthi from a private celebration to a grand public festival where people from all castes of the society can come together, pray and be united.
Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the important Hindu festivals celebrated across the world with a great devotion for lord Ganesh.
This day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Lord Ganesh is the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.
The day-long festivities include welcoming lord Ganesh and Sthapna puja, devotional cultural program, opening ceremony, Ganesh amulets, instrumental music concert, ganesh mahaprasad, and sewa activities for 151 families of the neighbourhood community who are facing challenges and adversities due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival ends with the ceremonial procession and immersion of Ganesh idol in water.
“We all believe in lord Ganesh and festival activities in Thailand have created a divine atmosphere for people-to-people interactions and cultural exchange and strengthened socio-economic and cultural relations between India and Thailand. Said Thanikan Pornpongsaroj, Member of Parliament, Thailand,”
“India and Thailand have had deep-rooted cultural relations for centuries. We believe that Shree Ganesh rituals conducted at Rangsit University will further contribute to good health, safety and prosperity for the people in Thailand and around the world. Said, Dharmendra Singh, Head of Chancery, Embassy of India, Thailand”.
Hundreds of devotees joined the festival activities physically as well as online. The Thai and Indian communities generously contributed and provided wholehearted support in making this landmark event a resounding success.