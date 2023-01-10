2022, A Year of Revival for Low-rise Housing

In 2021 the supply of new low-rise housing exceeded that of the new condominium supply in the Bangkok Metropolitan region for the first time since 2011. In 2022, although the supply of low-rise housing increased by at least 25% compared to 2021, there was also an increase in new condominium supply, especially in midtown and suburban areas, targeting the "first jobber" market.

The residential market saw strong levels of activity, particularly in the housing sectors, and while most activities in the condominium sector remained focused on the midtown and suburban markets, many developers appeared positive about plans to launch new condominium projects in downtown Bangkok. Despite this optimism, however, confirmed downtown condominium launches have remained limited.

A key feature of the low-rise housing market in 2022 was the increasing number of luxury and super-luxury housing projects launched. The impact of the pandemic has boosted demand for larger spaces that have specific functions for new ways of working and living.