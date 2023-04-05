One Bangkok achieves Thailand’s first Platinum WiredScore certification for best-in-class digital connectivity

WiredScore is the global company behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications of digital connectivity and smart building rating platforms for real estate. Founded in the United States in 2013, outstanding buildings around the world have been certified with WiredScore Platinum, including Empire State in the US, Two Taikoo Place in Hong Kong, International Towers together with 101 Collins Street in Australia, 22 Bishopsgate in England, Hammerbrooklyn in Germany, and Skylight Madrid in Spain.

Lim Hua Tiong, Chief Executive Officer of One Bangkok, commented: “Our vision for One Bangkok is to develop the district that will set new benchmarks for the real estate industry and elevate Bangkok to become one of the world’s great metropolises. We actively seek to incorporate best-in-class technologies and solutions into our buildings and are therefore delighted that One Bangkok Office Towers 4 and 5 have been certified WiredScore Platinum. We are proud to be the first in Thailand to achieve this certification and will continue to work with WiredScore to promote technology, smart services and enhanced digital experiences throughout our assets and to the communities we support.”