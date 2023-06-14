Clean energy solutions driving sustainable urban development

These challenges include environmental factors that are intricately intertwined.

Real estate developers need to adapt to the changing landscape and embrace innovative solutions that not only address environmental concerns but also provide sustainable and efficient urban living environments.

S&P Global Ratings forecasts that external factors will still heavily impact real estate developers in both Indonesia and Vietnam, while the future of commercial real estate in Singapore remains uncertain.

A summary from the report titled "Update on Southeast Asia Property: External Conditions Squeeze Developers" by S&P Global Ratings highlights the constraints faced by developers in Indonesia, including the delays in project sales due to household debt issues. Moreover, developers rely on capital mobilisation from international funds, which presents environmental conditions as a significant challenge, resulting in high fundraising costs.

Real estate developers in Vietnam are exposed to high risks due to a prolonged liquidity crisis, which stems from the ongoing struggle to match capital requirements with sluggish sales.