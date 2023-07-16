Ultra-luxury houses popping up in Bangkok to meet foreign investors’ demands

For most Thais, an ultra-luxury residence like this can only be a distant dream, but the developer believes at least 11 wealthy Thais or foreign investors will go for it.

Altitude Development’s ultra-luxury housing project in Phra Nakhon district’s Klong San area comprises just 11 detached houses, each going for 515 million baht. The value of the 5-rai project stands at 2.74 trillion baht.

This project is one of several luxury housing estates that have recently popped up in the capital to meet the demands of foreign investors.

However, many wonder whether foreigners can actually purchase a house with land in Thailand.