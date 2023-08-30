One Origin’s new joint venture in Bangkok targets long- and short-term stays

The project, called "One Origin Sukhumvit 24" in Bangkok, will target both long and short-term stays.

One Origin's CEO, Piti Jarukamjorn, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the project was the latest mixed-use hotel and serviced apartment along with a community mall in the Phrom Phong area, the heart of Bangkok's business and high-end shopping district.

He explained that the collaboration was a result of the promising demand for long-stays, particularly among Japanese people, while foreign tourists have gradually increased to support the short-stay demand.

"With Nomura, Japan's leading developer, its expertise helps One Origin build a place that meets the target group's demand," he said, adding that the project, which had a soft launch in February, was very well received.

He noted that the occupancy rate had kept growing steadily. The new Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit has received pre-booking and reservation accounts since its opening at the beginning of 2023.

The project comprises Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit, the second Staybridge Suites hotel and serviced apartment in Thailand and Asia Pacific, and “Neighbor 24”, a new brand of community mall with a variety of Japanese stores, restaurants, spa and onsen, he added.