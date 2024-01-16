After a successful 2023, IEAT sets a new target for industrial estate sales

According to Industry Minister Pimpattra Wichaikul, the target is a considerable increase from the 400 hectares (2,500 rai) that the IEAT sold last year. The IEAT is confident that it can achieve its target, citing the continued growth of the Thai economy; the government's focus on attracting foreign investment; and its efforts to improve the efficiency of its operations.

The IEAT is targeting both domestic and foreign investors for the 3,000 rai of land. The agency is particularly interested in attracting investments in industries involved in electronics and electrical appliances; automotive and automotive parts; machinery and equipment; -food and beverages; and logistics,

For its part, the ministry is accelerating efforts to establish a digital government to expedite and streamline services, approvals, and permits, providing a “one-stop” service that is accessible, efficient and transparent to reduce obstacles and facilitate convenience for business operators. This includes developing industrial estates as a crucial investment hub for the country, with special benefits and advantages over stand-alone factories, particularly in terms of readiness for clean energy and waste management within the estates.

The ministry is also actively promoting and supporting business operators nationwide, including SMEs and start-up businesses, to enhance their regional competitiveness and make them part of the global supply chain. This includes support for knowledge, expertise, technology, and preparing to address risks from climate change, especially in vulnerable areas that require efficient water management between their agricultural and industry sectors.