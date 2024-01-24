Global relocation trend to boost industrial sector assets in 2024

The comments came as he revealed the company's 2024 strategic growth roadmap, which focuses on portfolio balancing, using technologies and innovation to improve services, and achieve its net zero goal by 2050.

He explained that the overall Thailand property industry, which includes residential, industrial, and commercial properties, would expand modestly this year. However, as supply exceeds demand, competition in the industry will appear to increase, while new property projects, particularly in housing, will continue to be seen.

The derisking and relocation trend, combined with the government's supportive policies and incentive measures, has piqued foreign entrepreneurs' interest in Thailand's industrial estate, he noted.

“The industrial business is set to generate robust recurring income from leasable property, involving an investment of 4 billion baht to expand its assets under management to more than 150,000 square metres, adding to the current 3.5 million square metres of space across Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, with a target rental occupancy rate of 87%," Thanapol said.

He added that in the next two years, FPT is set to grow its asset under management target to 4 million sqm.

He noted that third-party logistics companies are the most interested in using Fraser Property Thailand's industrial estate, followed by modern trade, automotive, and electronic businesses.

In terms of its 2024 target, FPT hopes to generate more than 13 billion baht in revenue from its residential business by launching seven projects worth a total of 11.6 billion baht, focusing on the detached and luxury housing markets.