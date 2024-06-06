Developers beg BOT to ease loan measures as housing market slumps

The Thai Condominium Association is calling on the Bank of Thailand to ease its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio measure when considering housing loans as well as consider lowering interest rates to help revive the real-estate sector.

The LTV is a risk assessment ratio that lenders examine before approving a loan. For example, the sum approved as a loan for homebuyers will depend on their income and credit history. This measure was introduced to control non-performing loans.

Prasert Taedullayasatit, the association’s president, said on Wednesday that overall sales of the real-estate sector in the first quarter of this year contracted 30% year-on-year and has been the lowest in six years. The townhouse market suffered the biggest contraction in 12 years, he said.

“Transfer rates are down across the board, including detached houses, condominiums and townhouses, indicating a highly fragile purchasing power,” he said.

“The trend could well continue until the second quarter if no change is implemented.”