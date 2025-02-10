Thai developers urge govt action amid surge of foreign investment

Thai property developers are calling on the government to introduce stricter regulations to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) compete with the influx of foreign developers and investors, particularly from China.

This plea comes as the Thai real-estate market grapples with a surge of foreign capital, especially from China, driven by manufacturers and exporters relocating to Thailand.

This trend has intensified in recent years, coinciding with shifts in global trade policy.

Board of Investment (BOI) data show that Chinese investors submitted applications worth 146.36 billion baht in the first nine months of 2024. The number of Thai legal entities with Chinese shareholders also rose to 29,913 as of October 31, 2024, with total registered capital of 409.3 billion baht – a 9.82% increase from 2023. This upward trend is expected to continue.

This influx of Chinese investment and businesses has led to a corresponding increase in Chinese nationals obtaining work permits in Thailand. As of October 2024, around 41,752 Chinese nationals hold such permits, exceeding all other nationalities. This has made them a significant buying power within the Thai property market.

Cushman & Wakefield Thailand forecasts that Chinese arrivals in 2025 will surpass 2024 figures, likely stimulating the Thai real-estate market, particularly for condominiums and detached houses, both for rent and sale. Factors such as positive international relations and evolving trade policies contribute to this prediction.