NPA market offers opportunities amid rising new-build costs

As new property prices in Thailand continue their upward trajectory, non-performing assets (NPAs) are emerging as an increasingly attractive option for both homebuyers and investors seeking value.

In a climate of persistent economic challenges, the second-hand property market, particularly distressed assets, is offering well-located properties at competitive prices.

Darunee Rungruangphon, managing director of Darvid Property Service, reports a consistent annual increase in the number of NPAs.

This trend is attributed to economic pressures affecting borrowers' ability to meet mortgage repayments, compelling financial institutions to expedite asset disposal through substantial price reductions, often ranging from 10% to 30%.

This includes a variety of property types, from condominiums and townhouses to detached houses and commercial buildings such as shophouses and warehouses.