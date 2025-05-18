Nai Thon Beach: Phuket’s emerging property hotspot in recent years

According to Colliers Thailand’s Research Department, the first quarter of 2025 saw the launch of over 45 new condominium and holiday home projects, representing a total investment value of 49.16 billion baht.
Despite a slight slowdown in newly available units—falling to between 8,000 and 10,000 units from the peak of 20,000 units over the past two years—Phuket’s property market remains highly dynamic.
An intriguing aspect of Nai Thon Beach is its strong growth potential coupled with relatively low competition.
Currently, only two condominium projects, totalling 820 units, are on the market, accounting for a mere 2.18% of the total condominium supply. Meanwhile, the villa segment consists of just six projects with 113 units, representing only 2.75% of the holiday home market.
Foreign investors, particularly from Russia, have been driving demand in Nai Thon Beach, seeking sanctuary from conflict. Buyers from Europe, Scandinavia, China and India are also expressing interest, looking for both second homes and long-term leasehold investments of up to 30 years.
Meanwhile, high-end Thai investors are increasingly purchasing properties in this tranquil, beachfront location, favouring private, peaceful developments with strong management systems and rental potential.
Another key appeal of Nai Thon Beach is its prime location, just 10–15 minutes from Phuket International Airport, and surrounded by premium amenities, including golf courses, five-star hotels, and high-end restaurants.
As a result, land prices continue to rise. Mountain plots range from 15–30 million baht per rai, while beachfront land has surged to 25–50 million baht per rai.
While some areas in Phuket have become fiercely competitive "red ocean" markets, Nai Thon Beach retains its “strategic whitespace” for visionary investors willing to take the plunge. Previous luxury villa projects, priced at around 100 million baht per unit, have sold out quickly, illustrating the sustained interest from high-net-worth buyers.
With Phuket’s tourism sector recovering rapidly, especially among long-stay visitors and foreign retirees, Nai Thon Beach is not only a location worth watching today—it also holds a promising advantage for the future.