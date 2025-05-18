Nai Thon Beach: Phuket’s emerging property hotspot in recent years

According to Colliers Thailand’s Research Department, the first quarter of 2025 saw the launch of over 45 new condominium and holiday home projects, representing a total investment value of 49.16 billion baht.

Despite a slight slowdown in newly available units—falling to between 8,000 and 10,000 units from the peak of 20,000 units over the past two years—Phuket’s property market remains highly dynamic.

An intriguing aspect of Nai Thon Beach is its strong growth potential coupled with relatively low competition.

Currently, only two condominium projects, totalling 820 units, are on the market, accounting for a mere 2.18% of the total condominium supply. Meanwhile, the villa segment consists of just six projects with 113 units, representing only 2.75% of the holiday home market.