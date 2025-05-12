Flood warning issued for Thalang district, Phuket due to heavy rains

District officials, after reviewing data from the Thai Meteorological Department, reported heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the district.
Accumulated rainfall measurements recorded are as follows:
As rainfall is expected to continue, Thalang district officials have coordinated with all relevant agencies to closely monitor rainfall levels in the area. Local organisations, village heads, assistant village heads, subdistrict health officers, volunteers, and community security teams have been urged to promptly warn residents, remain on alert for potential flooding, and prepare for emergency situations.