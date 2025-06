Finding a condominium near a mass transit system is an attractive proposition for both living and investment purposes in 2025, especially for foreign buyers.

According to a report by Thansettakij, five key locations stand out: Asoke–Sukhumvit: A timeless golden CBD This central business district (CBD) in Bangkok connects both the BTS and MRT lines.

High rental demand keeps yields strong, with rental rates showing consistent growth. Ratchada–Rama IX: An emerging new CBD This area serves as an office hub, home to buildings such as G Tower, Unilever, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Large-scale development projects are planned for the future.

Popular among both Thai and foreign tenants. Lat Phrao–Phahon Yothin: A growing transit-oriented zone Considered an expanding CBD, surrounded by government offices, schools, universities, and shopping centres.

Well-connected by the Green, Blue, and Yellow mass transit lines. Bang Na–Srinakarin A highly sought-after area among investors.

Benefits from the fully operational Yellow Line mass transit system. Bang Na–Suvarnabhumi Convenient access to Suvarnabhumi Airport via the Airport Rail Link.

Offers a less congested residential environment.

Close to major shopping destinations such as IKEA, Mega Bangna, and Srinakarin Train Night Market, as well as leading educational institutions including international schools and Assumption University.

Condominium prices start at approximately 2 million baht