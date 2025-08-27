Bangkok office supply up 250,000 sq.m. in H2 as demand slows

Thailand’s economy continued to slow in the second half of 2025, but Bangkok’s office market showed resilience in the second quarter, supported by strong leasing demand, particularly for premium and “green” buildings.

This demand has intensified competition amid new supply and wider economic uncertainty.

Panya Jenkijwattanalert, Partner and Executive Director, Head of Office Agency service at Knight Frank Thailand, noted that while the economy faces headwinds from weaker exports and private consumption, the capital’s office market performed strongly in Q2, with nearly 200,000 sq.m. of new leasing activity.

Latest data shows Bangkok’s total office stock grew 1.7% quarter-on-quarter to 6.42 million sq.m. Four new towers entered the market, APAC Tower, KingBridge Tower, BTS Visionary Park and One Origin Sanampao, adding roughly 180,000 sq.m.

However, not all space was released to the market immediately, as some was reserved for owner use. Net absorption stood at 67,000 sq m.