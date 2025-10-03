Phuket's second-hand property market soars, outpacing new builds

This surge in development was propelled by the massive purchasing power of foreign investors, especially from Russia and China, which led to a booming market. Villas in Phuket were once sold even before construction began, with prices continually rising. However, in 2025, the landscape took a noticeable shift.

According to the latest data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), the Phuket villa market has seen a stark decline. In the first half of 2025, only 298 new units were launched, marking a dramatic 74.3% decrease compared to the previous year. Additionally, new sales have plummeted by over 70%, with only 231 units sold during this period.

The concerning trend is the rise in remaining supply, which has reached 1,908 unsold units worth a staggering 73.73 billion baht. This means that the absorption rate has fallen sharply, from 5.5% per month to just 1.8%. If sales continue at this rate, it could take over four years to sell off the remaining stock.

Methapong Upatising, President of the Phuket Real Estate Association, explained that the current slowdown is not just due to global political issues or China’s economic weakness but reflects a "imbalance" that started forming during the COVID-19 period.

At that time, many projects were rushed into launch, believing that the trend of wealthy individuals relocating would never falter. As a result, a large number of new developments, particularly villas priced between 10 to 40 million baht, flooded the market, creating a severe oversupply.

"The bookings were strong early in the year, thanks to the influx of tourists, but when Chinese visitors stopped coming mid-year, everything came to a halt," he said.