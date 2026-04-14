Foreign condo transfers edge up in Thailand, with China still leading

Foreign condominium transfers across Thailand in 2025, from January to December, rose in terms of units but fell in total value compared with the previous year, according to an analysis by the Real Estate Information Centre of the Government Housing Bank.

This reflected a slowdown in both the Thai and global economies, making buyers more cautious. Chinese buyers in particular were affected by domestic economic difficulties and tighter liquidity, prompting some foreign purchasers to delay their buying decisions.

Chinese buyers remained the largest group in both transfer volume and value, although both indicators declined from the previous year. Indian buyers, meanwhile, stood out for having the highest average transfer value per unit, reflecting purchases for genuine owner-occupation, often by larger families.