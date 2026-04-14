Foreign condo transfers edge up in Thailand, with China still leading

Foreign condominium transfers across Thailand in 2025, from January to December, rose in terms of units but fell in total value compared with the previous year, according to an analysis by the Real Estate Information Centre of the Government Housing Bank.
This reflected a slowdown in both the Thai and global economies, making buyers more cautious. Chinese buyers in particular were affected by domestic economic difficulties and tighter liquidity, prompting some foreign purchasers to delay their buying decisions.
Chinese buyers remained the largest group in both transfer volume and value, although both indicators declined from the previous year. Indian buyers, meanwhile, stood out for having the highest average transfer value per unit, reflecting purchases for genuine owner-occupation, often by larger families.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, 3,888 condominium units were transferred to foreign buyers, up 9.3% year on year, with a total value of 16.83 billion baht, up 9.5%. The share of foreign condominium transfers in the overall market also increased.
By units, foreign buyers accounted for 13.4% of the market, up from 10.7% a year earlier. By value, their share rose to 23.2% from 19.9%, underlining the continued importance of foreign demand in Thailand’s condominium market.
For the full year 2025, foreign buyers accounted for 14,899 condominium unit transfers nationwide, up 2.2% year on year. However, the total transfer value fell 10.7% to 60.92 billion baht.
Foreign buyers represented 14.7% of total condominium transfer units and 25.0% of total transfer value, up from 12.5% and 23.0% respectively in the previous year.
Among the top 10 nationalities by transfer volume, Chinese buyers remained dominant. However, both the number and value of their transfers declined from the previous year. Chinese buyers posted an average transfer value of 3.8 million baht per unit, with an average condominium size of 35.6 square metres.
Indian buyers recorded both the highest average transfer value and the largest average unit size, at 6.9 million baht per unit and 75.7 square metres respectively.
Overall in 2025, condominium units transferred to foreign buyers had an average size of 41.3 square metres and an average value of 4.1 million baht per unit, or around 99,043 baht per square metre.