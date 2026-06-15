Israel, Europe and Australia Anchor in Koh Phangan, Driving Property Investment Past THB7.9bn

Foreign buyers drive a structural shift on the Thai island, transforming the holiday hotspot into a mature international real estate hub.

The international real estate landscape in the Gulf of Thailand is undergoing a profound structural shift. Koh Phangan, long celebrated as a world-renowned holiday destination, has successfully transitioned into a mature international property market.

Inflows into residential developments have soared past 7,940 million baht, propelled by robust purchasing power from Israel, Europe and Australia.

According to a comprehensive market analysis by Krungthep Turakij reporter Busskorn Phoosae, the island is rapidly shedding its singular identity as a tourism hotspot. Instead, it is emerging as a premier investment centre and a highly sought-after "second home" destination for expatriates seeking long-term residency.

The holiday villa and luxury vacation home sectors have established themselves as the primary catalysts for this expansion, accounting for more than 6,830 million baht of the total capital deployed.



Sustained Capital Inflows and Market Expansion

Phattarachai Taweewong, director of Research and Communications at Colliers (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated that the residential sector on Koh Phangan maintained significant growth during the first quarter of 2026.

This upward trajectory underscores the island’s newly cemented status as a real estate market structurally aligned with foreign investment and long-term settlement.

The market currently features 41 active residential projects comprising 438 individual units, representing an aggregate investment value of approximately 7,940 million baht.

