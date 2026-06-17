Thailand Crowns Asian Branded Residences Market as Value Tops THB205bn

Thailand claims a 26% share of Asia’s launched supply as non-hotel players join global luxury hotel chains to drive the market past the USD 6.4 billion milestone.

Thailand has firmly established itself as Asia’s premier destination for branded residences, capturing the region's largest share of launched supply. Valued at 205.3 billion baht (USD6.4 billion), the kingdom’s branded property sector has grown by 13.3 per cent year-on-year, boasting 13,124 launched units across 63 luxury properties.

According to the definitive Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2026 published by C9 Hotelworks, Thailand now accounts for 26 per cent of the continent's total launched supply.

This surge comes as global hospitality giants, fashion houses, and automotive brands rapidly expand their real estate footprints to capture a booming pool of international and domestic affluent buyers.

The report, which evaluates 14 countries, highlights a broader regional trend where the branded sector is moving at a phenomenal scale. Across Asia, the market value has soared to 1.3 trillion baht across more than 50,000 units—a 30.3 per cent year-on-year jump.

While Vietnam leads the region in sheer aggregate market value, Thailand has edged ahead in the ultra-competitive luxury tier, boasting 30 active luxury-tier projects, compared to Vietnam's 18 and South Korea's 13.

