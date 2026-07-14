RESAM calls for new city plan to end mandatory parking for condos near rail stations

The Real Estate Sales and Marketing Association, or RESAM, is urging Bangkok authorities to revise the new city plan by ending mandatory parking requirements for condominium projects located near electric train stations, saying the move could help reduce urban housing prices.

Although the draft Bangkok comprehensive city plan, in its latest revised version, allows the private sector to use land more flexibly and efficiently, the property sector believes one proposal still requires further review: the requirement for 100% parking allocation in buildings, especially condominium projects located within the service radius of mass-transit stations.

The proposal is intended to encourage both Thais and foreigners to use public transport as their main travel option, increasing the value of state investment in mass-transit infrastructure. At the same time, it could lower project development costs for developers, which would be reflected in more affordable housing prices for the public.

However, the proposal should be implemented alongside state investment in sufficient and comprehensive suburban Park & Ride facilities to support private-car users and connect them efficiently to the public transport system.