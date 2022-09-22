GE ready to partner Thailand in energy transition

He said GE has joint ventures with many government and private agencies in Thailand to meet their needs in development, such as the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and Gulf Energy Development.

He added that GE provided support on infrastructure and technologies to help Thailand with decarbonisation as well.

“Wind turbines with 400 megawatts generation capacity and gas turbines generating approximately 61 gigawatts were installed in Thailand," he explained.

He added that GE recently announced cooperation with Egat on boosting the efficiency of electricity generation in Bang Pakong to be more eco-friendly and meet consumers' demand.