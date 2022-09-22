GE ready to partner Thailand in energy transition
Boston-based General Electric (GE) is ready to support Thailand in all fields related to the energy transition, a senior company executive said.
Amol Mody, president of services at GE Gas Power Asia, said GE has played important role in Asia's energy industry, including Thailand, for over a century.
He said GE has joint ventures with many government and private agencies in Thailand to meet their needs in development, such as the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and Gulf Energy Development.
He added that GE provided support on infrastructure and technologies to help Thailand with decarbonisation as well.
“Wind turbines with 400 megawatts generation capacity and gas turbines generating approximately 61 gigawatts were installed in Thailand," he explained.
He added that GE recently announced cooperation with Egat on boosting the efficiency of electricity generation in Bang Pakong to be more eco-friendly and meet consumers' demand.
Despite challenges in balancing the three areas — ecology, economy and electricity supply — Thailand's decision to invest in safe, clean and secure carbon-neutral technologies and capabilities for long-term sustainability deserves praise, he said.
He added that Thailand has many options in transition to clean energy, while GE can provide features to help the country on reducing carbon footprint and achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
"We are really excited to continue a partnership with countries across Southeast Asia and the rest of the world," he added.
Thailand is going green, with ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.