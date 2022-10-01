State agency working to make industrial estates eco-friendly and help Thailand achieve carbon neutrality
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is striving to make industrial estates nationwide eco-friendly in a bid to enable Thailand achieve its carbon neutral target.
The assistant to the IEAT governor, Buppha Kawinvasin, said the move aims to improve industrial estates' efficiency and boost confidence among locals living near industrial estates as climate change is affecting people worldwide.
She added that this move is in line with the IEAT's vision to promote investment in industrial estates and improve services to meet international standards and become eco-friendly.
“The IEAT is developing industrial estates in six aspects: circular economy, economic growth, green industry, renewable water, renewable energy and social responsibility," she explained.
She said the IEAT is cooperating with several agencies on this issue, such as the Board of Investment, on promoting smart industry among entrepreneurs, and with PEA Encom International Co Ltd, an electrical/electronic manufacturing company, on the development of smart grids.
She added that the IEAT’s project to set up solar rooftops in 13 industrial estates had helped reduce 2,482 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from 2020-22.
“The IEAT will continue on this mission to improve people's quality of life and enable Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality," she added.
Thailand is going green, with ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.