State agency working to make industrial estates eco-friendly and help Thailand achieve carbon neutrality

She added that this move is in line with the IEAT's vision to promote investment in industrial estates and improve services to meet international standards and become eco-friendly.

“The IEAT is developing industrial estates in six aspects: circular economy, economic growth, green industry, renewable water, renewable energy and social responsibility," she explained.

She said the IEAT is cooperating with several agencies on this issue, such as the Board of Investment, on promoting smart industry among entrepreneurs, and with PEA Encom International Co Ltd, an electrical/electronic manufacturing company, on the development of smart grids.

She added that the IEAT’s project to set up solar rooftops in 13 industrial estates had helped reduce 2,482 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from 2020-22.

“The IEAT will continue on this mission to improve people's quality of life and enable Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality," she added.