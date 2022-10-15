Discard old smartphones, earphones and other e-waste responsibly

Saichon Submakudom, AIS’s public relations chief, said the company aims to raise awareness of the problems created by e-waste and help manage it properly.

People are encouraged to drop off their small e-waste at 2,400 AIS shops and distributors across the country, as well as at nearby post offices.

The project, launched by AIS and 142 partners, has so far collected 351,300 pieces of small e-waste. This amount reduces greenhouse gases by 3.51 million kilos, which is equivalent to planting 390,333 large trees.

AIS hopes the number will grow to 500,000 by 2023 and is calling on people to drop off their unused phones, tablets, chargers, earphones, phone batteries and other small e-waste.