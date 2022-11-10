Thailand’s roaring digital economy set to hit THB1.28 trillion this year

Thailand’s digital economy is expected to reach $53 billion in 2025 with a 15% compound annual growth rate and is projected to double to approximately $100 billion to $165 billion in 2030.

“For Thailand, e-commerce remains the primary driver of digital economy growth in 2022,” said Google Thailand director Jackie Wang. “Thailand’s e-commerce market is also the second largest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.”

Considering each sector, Thai e-commerce is expected to grow 8% year on year to $22 billion this year and is projected to reach $32 billion in 2025.

Meanwhile, transport and food delivery is projected to hit $3 billion this year, up 12% year on year, and grow 20% to $5 billion in 2025.

However, the growth of online media (video-on-demand, music-on-demand, gaming) tapers at 10% to reach $5 billion this year after a peak period triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The online media sector is projected to grow 12% to $7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2025.