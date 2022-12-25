Tech Review: The iPhone 14 Plus shines with its excellent display and cameras

The six-core CPU is made of two performance cores and four efficiency cores that work together to handle everyday tasks and demand workloads.

The five-core GPU delivers 18% faster performance for graphic-intensive gameplay and high-performance games, compared to a previous model.

The 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second to provide fast machine learning, such as advanced text-to-speech on Siri and on-device processing of directions in maps as well as scene recognition in photo taking.

I found during the test that iPhone 14 Plus captured beautiful photos with its dual-camera system at the back and took beautiful selfies with its front TrueDepth camera. The machine-learning capability of the chip allows iPhone 14 Plus to properly select scene modes for photos.

The back dual-camera system has a 12MP main camera with a 26mm-equivalent focal length and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 13mm-equivalent focal length. The main camera comes with a bright f/1.5 aperture seven-element lens with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation while the ultra-wide camera uses an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view, and a five-element lens with 2x optical zoom.

When you use the camera system of the iPhone 14 Plus for the first time, it will ask you to select one of five styles – standard, rich contrast, vibrant, warm, and cool. You can change the style whenever you want to try new ones.

I tried taking scenery photos with a rich contrast style and found that the camera captured them with a high dynamic range and good details in both dark and bright regions.

The main camera has better low-light performance thanks to its larger sensor, larger 1.9micrometer pixels, a faster f/1.5 aperture, which has 49% improvement in low light, and sensor-shift OIS.

The iPhone 14 Plus also uses Photonic Engine to process photos for optimised quality. The Photonic Engine dramatically improves photos taken in mid to low-light scenes, like indoors or right before the sun sets. Photonic Engine builds on the powerful computational photography capabilities of iPhone. It enhances the image pipeline by applying Deep Fusion, which is Apple’s image processing system, earlier in the process. Deep Fusion uses a powerful Neural Engine to take the best parts of multiple images on a pixel-by-pixel basis and combine them into an image that increases dynamic range and brings out extraordinary detail in low light, for example. Photonic Engine provides up to 2.5x better low-light performance for photos on the new Main camera and up to 1.8x better low-light performance on the new front camera.

The iPhone 14 Plus supports 5G and comes with Smart Data mode, which will switch to LTE (4G) and save your battery life automatically when you don’t need 5G speeds. The new smartphone also supports eSIM so you don’t have to deal with a physical SIM card anymore.

The iPhone 14 Plus also comes with safety features that hopefully you do not have to use – Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.

The smartphone has a new dual-core accelerometer that is able to detect the high g-forces typically experienced in severe crashes. When a crash is detected, it can automatically dial emergency services and play a voice loop notifying of the crash and providing a location.

With the Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 can use custom antennas to directly connect to a satellite when you don’t have access to a cellular or wi-fi connection so you can seek help. It can also update your location in the Find My app, using the satellite connection.

The iPhone Plus 14 doesn’t have a 3.5mm conventional port for connecting wired headphones so you need to use Bluetooth headphones, like AirPods Pro. The smartphone played high-quality music via the AirPods Pro wireless earphones, I found.

During the test, I upgraded iPhone 14 Plus’ operating system to iOS 16.2 with a lot of new and improved features, including a new app called Freeform and Apple Music Sing feature.

Freeform is a new app for working with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. It provides a flexible canvas that let us add file images and provides drawing tools that let you sketch anywhere on the canvas.

Apple Music Sing lets you adjust vocals in millions of songs available in Apple Music streamed music service so that you can sing along and it also provides beat-by-beat lyrics.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage retails for 37,900 baht, 256 GB for 41,900 baht, and 512 GB for 50,900 baht.

Key specs:

OS: iOS 16.2

Chip: A15 Bionic chip with 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

Capacity: 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display (2778 x 1284 pixels)

Back cameras: 12MP main: 26mm, f/1.5 aperture; and 12MP ultra-wide: 13mm, f/2.4 aperture, 120-degree field of view

Front camera: 12MP TrueDepth Camera with f/1.9 aperture lens

Battery: Video playback: up to 26 hours, audio playback: up to 100 hours,

Size: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm

By Paisal Chuenpraseng

Special to The Nation

Previous reviews:

iPad Gen 10: Sleeker, slimmer, smarter

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: Beautiful, thin, sleek and powerful

Acer Nitro 5 2022: Affordable option for gamers with limited funds

Sony Xperia 5 IV: Every budding photographer’s dream come true