Online platform helps owners find their missing pets

The “i Found Pet” platform, which is available on Line application, was launched in June 2022 by a cat lover who goes by the name “Visanu”. Currently, ‘“i Found Pet” has 2,651 members who have registered 2,021 pets.

Registrants of “i Found Pet” can post an alert if their pet goes missing by providing information on the animal and where it was last seen. The platform will check its database of registered pets for matching description in case the missing pet has been adopted by another member.

If the pet is not in the database, the platform will send an alert to members in nearby areas, to increase the chance of the lost pet being found.

Visanu revealed that so far the platform has received 1,676 cases of missing pets and has successfully found and returned 357 pets to their worried owners.

He added that members can also get a QR code to be attached to their pet’s collar, so that finders can scan and the platform can notify that this animal belongs to someone who has reported a missing pet, or that it’s just out on a stroll. The owner will also receive a notification of location every time the QR code is scanned.

The platform also has several useful features, including a message board for pet owners where they can share photos of their beloved babies, and a calendar that alerts them when it is time to take their pet to the vet.

Visanu said he was targeting at least 100,000 members to maximise the coverage and increase the chances of missing pets being found before something bad happens.

For more information and registration, head to ifoundpet.com