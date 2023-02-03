Alphabet revenue misses estimates as ad business takes a hit

Shares of Alphabet, which lost roughly 40% of their value in 2022, were down about 4% in after-hours trading.

Revenue from Google advertising, which includes Search and YouTube, fell to $59.04 billion from $61.24 billion, as advertisers - the biggest contributors to Alphabet's sales - dialled back spending to cope with persistent inflation, high-interest rates and recession fears.

Rival Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday impressed investors with its quarterly results, promising to further slash costs and boost offerings to better capitalize on ad dollars.