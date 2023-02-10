Thailand, France team up to advance space technology sector

He added that there will be cooperation in the space and technology sector, including information sharing between the governmental sectors of the two nations and scholarships for Thai undergraduates studying astronomical technology, with the purpose of strengthening both short- and long-term relationships.

The support from the French embassy corresponds to the Thai government’s plans as the subcommittee on space has been working closely with Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency to invent “Space Technology Laboratory” in the Chiang Rai province, he said.

Settapong revealed that there is also other effort to advance space technology in the country, such as the partnership between the Airbus business and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.