Thailand, France team up to advance space technology sector
House of Representatives’ subcommittee on space economy and security, chaired by Settapong Malisuwan, had invited Rémi Lambert, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of France in Bangkok to discuss the promotion of space innovation and modernisation of both countries' images.
According to the French Embassy in Thailand, since 2023 is designated to be “France-Thailand Year of Innovation 2023 (YOI)", France hopes to develop its relationship with Thailand, which is its ally in the Indo-Pacific region, into a strategic partnership in terms of transportation and space technology by 2024, said Settapong, who also heads the committee on communications, telecom, digital economy and society,
He added that there will be cooperation in the space and technology sector, including information sharing between the governmental sectors of the two nations and scholarships for Thai undergraduates studying astronomical technology, with the purpose of strengthening both short- and long-term relationships.
The support from the French embassy corresponds to the Thai government’s plans as the subcommittee on space has been working closely with Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency to invent “Space Technology Laboratory” in the Chiang Rai province, he said.
Settapong revealed that there is also other effort to advance space technology in the country, such as the partnership between the Airbus business and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.