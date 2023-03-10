Upcoming conference will showcase the five technologies shaping the future

Of the five technologies, augmented and virtual reality had the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with over the past three years, with the internet of things (IoT) not far behind.

The value of the augmented and virtual reality market in Thailand has reached US$ 1.4 billion, while the internet of things (IoT) market is valued at $1.3 billion, said Warachaya.

CAGR is the mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period of time longer than one year.

Pireeya Viriyaphant, Chief Operating Officer at MCFIVA, describes Frontier Technology and Deep Tech as: “An advanced technology that is more than a growing startup in Thailand.”

Dr Paradorn Kunkliang, director of Samitivej Hospital in Chonburi said numerous technologies are being used for the treatment and diagnosis of patients as well as in research laboratories for the development of many innovations specifically in medicine.

Dr Nimit Niphatthammakul, innovation development manager from the National Innovation Agency, said: “Thailand is entering Deep Tech but still has limitations in terms of legislation and funding. In the future, however, these limitations may be reduced as more people pay attention to innovation.”

Thailand has good researchers and many of them are ready to develop new innovations for every industry, he added.

Multiverse Expert Co Ltd CEO Pongwut Praipaisalkit, said the 4th unicorn in Thailand was the successful combination of data analytics and marketing technology to develop businesses into deep tech.

Attendance at the SEAT Conference 2023 by invitation only. It will offer over 30 world-class speakers and provide an opportunity for Thai and international executives to network.

Guest speakers include Chris Yeh, Blitzscaling Academy co-founder, Masaya Kubota, partner at World Innovation Lab, Gabe Sibley, founder and CEO of Verdant Robotics, Benjamin Rolnik director of Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab, and Dr Sebastian Rakers, CEO of Bluu Seafood.

The conference will hold on March 28 and 29 at Gaysorn Urban Resort - The Crystal Box, Bangkok in cooperation with MCFIVA partners Denso, Gaysorn Group, RISE, and SeaX Ventures.

Application to join the conference can be submitted online at https://seatcon.co/